Android

Samsung flip phone W2019 said to get dual cameras

Contents

Samsung’s annual practice of impractical grandeur comes in the form of a Android-running flip phone with all of the modern specifications, Snapdragon processor and all. The ‘W’ series of flip phones does have a T9 number pad, but it also features dual displays for maximum viewability. In fact, sometimes a ‘W’ phone can lead the way in innovation — the Galaxy S9’s adjustable aperture feature on its camera actually first appeared on the W2018.

Two problems for us? It’s China-exclusive and it costs $2,000.

These phones usually come out near the end of the year, but we’re in July and rumors have started to spread. Tech speculator MMDDJ_ has posted to Twitter on another big new feature that the W2019, or Project Lykan, will get.

Forget about whether or not dual cameras should be on a flip phone, we’re past that discussion. All we can think of now is how well those sensors and that glass will be specced.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Source
SamMobile
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
China, dual camera, flip phone, News, Rumors, Samsung, W2019
, , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.