Samsung flip phone W2019 said to get dual cameras

Samsung’s annual practice of impractical grandeur comes in the form of a Android-running flip phone with all of the modern specifications, Snapdragon processor and all. The ‘W’ series of flip phones does have a T9 number pad, but it also features dual displays for maximum viewability. In fact, sometimes a ‘W’ phone can lead the way in innovation — the Galaxy S9’s adjustable aperture feature on its camera actually first appeared on the W2018.

Two problems for us? It’s China-exclusive and it costs $2,000.

These phones usually come out near the end of the year, but we’re in July and rumors have started to spread. Tech speculator MMDDJ_ has posted to Twitter on another big new feature that the W2019, or Project Lykan, will get.

W2019 , Project Lykan,will use dual camera. — 萌萌的电教 (@MMDDJ_) July 4, 2018

Forget about whether or not dual cameras should be on a flip phone, we’re past that discussion. All we can think of now is how well those sensors and that glass will be specced.