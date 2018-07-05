Netherlands may get up to 8GB RAM in the Galaxy Note 9

Some countries and regions typically receive super-spec versions of the latest flagship Samsung Android phone. For the longest time, it meant putting in 6GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage on, say, a Galaxy Note 7. The newest frontier in the memory balloon race is rumored to be 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage on the Galaxy Note 9.

But perhaps there will be more “lucky” regions receiving a chance to purchase better Note models this year. A source to TechTastic in the Netherlands has gone and affirmed many of the specs that have been floating around the rumorsphere: a Bluetooth-enabled S Pen, an Infinity Display with maximum brightness of 1,150 nits, dual 12-megapixel rear cameras, Android Oreo, a 4,000mAh battery, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB-C port and, amazingly a slightly thicker body than the Note 8’s at 8.8mm (a difference of 0.2mm) — this comes after a Samsung vice president reportedly called engineers to thin out the glass of the Note 9.

This particular version comes with an Exynos 9810 SoC, but it is implied that the Benelux region of Europe will get three configurations: one with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, another with 8GB of RAM and either 256GB or 512GB of storage. That’s all with a minimum price tag of €1,000 ($1,168).

Now, the story isn’t about the Netherlands getting something it hasn’t previously gotten from Samsung — a 6GB RAM version of the Galaxy S8+ was made available in the market last year. But if there’s any hope we can take away from this rumor, it’s that the standard storage option will go up to 128GB in more places, no matter what the cost ends up being.