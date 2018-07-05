LG supply chain claims it will make up to 5 million OLED displays for iPhones

LG Display may finally be ready to stoke up its OLED production lines for Apple and this year’s new iPhones and it could so at a larger scale than earlier forecast.

The Korea Times reports that “sources directly involved with the issue” are excited to provide at least one order of between 3 million and 5 million OLED panels — up from the 2 million to 4 million reported by Bloomberg. They’re also working to expand their capabilities to foldable displays if in case it is called upon to supply parts for a foldable iPhone.

A lingering concern one executive has is quality — LG’s product has been trialed on a few phones and has consistently compared poorly to Samsung Display’s Super AMOLED offering. Samsung was the sole provider of OLED displays for the iPhone X and produced 110 million units.

However, Apple is keen on cutting costs for its very expensive displays and one of the ways it does so is through supplier diversification. The company has fed LG Display some cash over the years to keep the operation afloat during the Great Recession and to start up OLED assembly lines.