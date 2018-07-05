LCD iPhone and iPhone X sequels may get up to six colors total

We’ve seen an iPhone X pictured in a rose gold-type of color a couple of times the past few months, but it’s only been thought that a new color of the current iPhone X model would be coming out soon.

Apple watcher Ming-chi Kuo may flip that idea on its head. The TF International analyst has published a new note, obtained by 9to5Mac, on this year’s iPhones.

On the front of the 5.8-inch LCD iPhone, the analyst had speculated on the availability of several colors a la the iPhone 5c and now, he’s pushing for “grey, white, blue, red and orange.” Whether that “red” will be a permanent option available at launch of it is a seasonal PRODUCT(RED) release, that is not clear.

The device is still expected to feature a single camera, a first-in-the-series dual-SIM option and retail starting around $700, near the upper end of his forecast range over the course of the past several months and about the same price as a base model iPhone 8. With this model going up with two more expensive OLED-equipped models, Kuo forecasts the LCD device to get 55 percent of new iPhone sales during the holiday quarter and looks for that share to grow in subsequent quarters.

The larger iPhone of the OLED pair, marked at 6.5 inches across, is expected to have the usual black and white colors as well as a new gold look — it is not known if the 5.8-inch size will get a third option. The 6.5-inch model is expected to slot in second for consumer demand. Morgan Stanley expects a minimum price of $899 for the 5.8-incher and $999 for the 6.5-incher.

Overall, though, Kuo’s outlook has turned quite positive in contrast with his earlier views. New model sales are expected to balloon to 70 million units in the fourth quarter, just after when the phones will launch.