Intel loses bid to supply 2020 iPhones with 5G modems

Apple has reportedly rejected Intel’s 5G modem offering that would be used in its 2020 iPhones.

According to internal Intel communications obtained by Calcalist, Apple was the “key mobile customer” the chip designer had been aiming for when it was developing the modem, codenamed “Sunny Peak.” Conversations indicate that “many factors” went into the decision, including “new and unanticipated challenges” in implementing super-fast WiGig 802.11ad.

The company has now redirected team members away from the project and will try to rework the product for another bid in 2022.

Qualcomm is expected to remain the primary modem provider for iPhones through the next several years in spite of current legal disputes with Apple over anti-competitive behavior. MediaTek is said to be in the running to supplement its modems to Apple as well, though nothing was noted about the Taiwanese competitor as far as it has been reported. Intel is said to still has a job lot for this year’s iPhones’ modems.

This is not the first time Intel has suffered defeat in mobile silicon as it had canceled its 4G Atom processor to work on its 5G material.