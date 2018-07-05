Google Pixel is 55% off; you can grab one now at $379.99 or wait for the Pixel 3…

The Google Pixel needs no introduction. Even if it’s a 2016 smartphone, and the Pixel 2 sequel is about to be replaced by the upcoming Pixel 3, the price attached to it by B&H makes it hard to resist, especially if you’re not looking to have the latest and greatest.

We’re talking about the US version, the G-2PW4100 model, which is now $379.99, instead of $849.99. That’s $470 off, or a 55% discount. Yes, it is powered by a Snapdragon 821 SoC, and has 4GB of RAM, but this particular five-incher on sale is the 128GB version. You can grab the 2016 Google Pixel at this attractive price, or wait for the Pixel 3 (and either go for that or wait for the Pixel 2 to be discounted). Worth checking out.