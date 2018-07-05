Android

Galaxy X could launch around CES 2019, Galaxy S10 around MWC

When HTC did a dual flagship launch early last year, it did so out of some necessity due to the availability of the Snapdragon 835. The U Ultra had to have the Snapdragon 821 to fit its January run to beat out the rest of the market while the U11 came out toward the middle of the year with more up-to-date specifications and refined features.

There are plenty of reasons a dual approach makes sense to companies depending on intervening and external circumstances. For Samsung in 2019, it will probably be a matter of audience and first-generation technology.

Tech analyst Ice Universe has predicted on Weibo that Samsung currently has plans to launch the foldable Galaxy X at CES 2019 and the mainstream Galaxy S10 at MWC 2019.

Our take? Well, we should assume some margins for the Galaxy S10 launch as Samsung usually likes to steal all the attention with a dedicated Unpacked ordeal. As for the foldable phone that will likely pull limited manufacturing yields and get a small batch with prestige marketing, we could envision the company using any of the existing official CES venues to show off innovation like that.

Even if Ice Universe is correct, things may change by the time 2019 rolls around, so we’ll have to see how things evolve.

