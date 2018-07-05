BlackBerry

BlackBerry Ghost rumored to grab a 4,000mAh battery

The BlackBerry KEYone made itself the top benchmark for battery life on a mobile phone last year. Unfortunately for its manufacturer, TCL, the KEY2 doesn’t exactly follow on in that lineage. However, perhaps another member of the BlackBerry hardware family may be able to achieve a long run cycle based in part on raw hardware.

Tech leaks reporter Evan Blass has tipped off a 4,000mAh battery for the upcoming BlackBerry Ghost.

The Ghost is expected to come out of Indian ODM Optiemus, which signed a licensing agreement with BlackBerry last year, and may be accompanied by a Ghost Pro version as well.

Not much else is known about the Ghost right now, but we hope to get you more details as they’re made known.

