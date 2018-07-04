Other OS

Enough scrolling, “you’re all caught up” with Instagram

Instagram introduced a new milestone interface for users who have ended up scrolling for far too long and looking at the same pictures again. The app is rolling out a plaque after a certain point in users’ feeds marking the end of new posts made in the past two days.

As more societal focus is poured onto smartphone addiction, Apple and Google have put the onus on users to control their own behavior with new dashboard and time-out features in their next mobile OS updates.

It seems that the Facebook-owned app is contributing its own measures, token as they may be — a chorus of user-critics want a pure chronological feed as was originally the case on the platform and this move doesn’t bring it back.

