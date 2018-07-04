FCC certification confirms Bluetooth support for Galaxy Note 9 S Pen

It’s no longer a secret that the Galaxy Note 9 will be formally unveiled at a glamorous Unpacked event on August 9, but while we still don’t know exactly when Samsung plans to commercially release its “next big thing”, the list of key selling points is growing by the day.

We’re talking battery upgrades, snazzy new colors, thinner screen bezels and added S Pen functionality that are all practically etched in stone already. Yup, it seems there’s a good reason why that first official Note 9 teaser video focused on the S Pen, and it has something to do with a technology as old as time.

We never expected Bluetooth to generate this much excitement in 2018, but if the new stylus does in fact support the 1994-invented feature, its versatility and productivity could be radically improved.

Imagine a pen capable of not only scribbling, sketching and drawing stuff, but also controlling music playback, timers and, hopefully, much more. That’s precisely what Samsung submitted to the FCC yesterday for regulatory approval, with the Federal Communications Commission publishing all the paperwork surprisingly quickly.

Obviously, the certification docs are not titled “Galaxy Note 9 S Pen”, but it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out the EJ-PN960 product is somehow related to the SM-N960 phone. The FCC also confirms this is a stylus, with 2.4 GHz Bluetooth LE connectivity on deck. Separately, the SM-N960U was also recently certified ahead of a US launch with unlocked cellular support.