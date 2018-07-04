Reap the benefits of consistent meditation with this app — now 88% off

We’ve all heard about the benefit of meditation, but the problem is finding a routine that can be practiced consistently. The developers of Mindbliss understood this problem and created an app to help you consistently become a better person.

Mindbliss is more than just a meditation app. It uses highly intelligent AI algorithms to curate a meditation experience specifically for your needs. You may choose meditation to improve sleep, decompress, or open your mind. No matter the purpose, the app will have a program specially designed for you.

Get lifetime access to Mindbliss today for just $49.99. That’s 88% off the original price.

by Christopher Jin

