Official Project Treble support comes to OnePlus 5 and 5T in the open beta channel
For better or worse, OnePlus is one of the world’s most active Android OEMs when it comes to software support, very frequently updating newer and older devices with exciting features, improved system performance and revised security.
Hence, it should come as no big surprise that the OnePlus 5 and 5T will soon pick up Project Treble functionality. While certain companies have tried their best to avoid mandatory compatibility for Google’s upgrade-accelerating initiative, launching phones with Android Nougat pre-installed and then quickly rolling out Oreo goodies, OnePlus has gone the extra mile to actually meet customer demands.
It hasn’t been easy, apparently taking the company “several months of evaluation and hard work” to find a “solution to make this possible”, but Project Treble is supported on the latest OxygenOS open beta for the OnePlus 5T and original OP5.
That’s Open Beta 11 as far as last fall’s flagship is concerned, and Open Beta 13 for users of the 16:9 OP5 released around a year ago. The obvious next step is to bring Treble support, as well as a “brand new user interface” and a bunch of other changes and add-ons, to the OxygenOS general release channel.
Unfortunately, there’s no word on when that might happen, so for the time being, if you want to try out the latest batch of UI tweaks, launcher improvements and weather app redesigns, you’ll need to “accept the potential risks” of running beta software that’s “sometimes not as stable” as official OTAs.