Meitu looks to build an AI-focused GPU

Meitu, a Chinese tech company that’s made its name in boosting selfie aesthetics, has launched its latest flagship smartphone, the T9.

It features optically-stabilized rear and front 12-megapixel Sony IMX363 sensors with super-speedy autofocus and AI-powered features for bokeh, beauty enhancement and face sculpting. It also has a 2:1 Super AMOLED display, a Snapdragon processor and a whole lot more. It starts out at a relatively scary ¥3,399 ($512), but Meitu has always played its own ballgame away from the likes of Xiaomi and OPPO.

To that point, Mobile World Live reports that Meitu has also announced that it is getting into semiconductors with its first own-brand GPU, the MT-AI. The goal of this chip would be to allow the versatility and quality of RAW format photography while keeping actual file sizes down to JPEG levels. While the company failed to provide specifics about timeline, manufacturing and fabrication, it said that the chip will “not only dramatically increase the speed of graphics processing and development efficiency, but also rewrite all currently known rules for filming videos with mobile phones.”