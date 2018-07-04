Android

LG foldable phone has a funky two-stop hinge system

Contents

This week in hinges: foldable smartphones bite back again and this time, there’s no one-piece pivot.

A patent from LG Electronics submitted in 2015 and published last week by the US Patent and Trademark Office shows one possible way the company may fold up a phone with a flexible display. The display would follow the chassis curvature while the device would end up almost flat except for near the hinge itself, much like a wallet — it would comparable to a Surface Book and, perhaps, less apparent than the folded appearance given off by this Samsung patent.

The hinge system may vary: one idea uses four spring-loaded pen tips that can skate into one of two positioning chambers while another uses a ball-in-joint segmenting system. The phone would be equipped with dual front-facing speakers and a camera at back near the hinge so that it can theoretically shoot chest-level video when the device is folded to clip onto a shirt with a pocket protector.

Barring any other innovations, patents and obstacles that may get picked up — this piece of intellectual property in particular was passed along from LetsGoDigital — LG may have its path forward for foldable mobile phones.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
LetsGoDigital
Posted In
Android, Other OS, Phones, Tablets
Tags
Design, Display, foldable, LG, News, patents, Rumors, smartphones, US
, , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.