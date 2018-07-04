Galaxy Note 9 support page appears on Samsung Sweden site
We’re 36 days out from the launch of the Galaxy Note 9 and Samsung is getting its affairs in order, making sure that customers are taken care of when the phone goes on sale.
Occasionally, a support page for a device is published prematurely and we pounce on the data as a confirmation that something related to the thing we’re talking about is happening. It happens to be the case that Samsung Sweden have pushed its support database live for the SM-N960F/DS.
The SM-N960 model name has been correlated to the Galaxy Note 9 in benchmarks and rumors while the ‘F‘ designation signifies that the device will be unlocked and have the Exynos 9810 chipset. Other versions will contain Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845.
What's your reaction?
Love It
33%
Like It
67%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%