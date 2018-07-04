Galaxy Note 9 support page appears on Samsung Sweden site

We’re 36 days out from the launch of the Galaxy Note 9 and Samsung is getting its affairs in order, making sure that customers are taken care of when the phone goes on sale.

Occasionally, a support page for a device is published prematurely and we pounce on the data as a confirmation that something related to the thing we’re talking about is happening. It happens to be the case that Samsung Sweden have pushed its support database live for the SM-N960F/DS.

The SM-N960 model name has been correlated to the Galaxy Note 9 in benchmarks and rumors while the ‘F‘ designation signifies that the device will be unlocked and have the Exynos 9810 chipset. Other versions will contain Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845.