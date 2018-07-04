The US has the no-notch ZenFone 5Q, aka ZenFone 5 Lite, the “regular” ZenFone 5 is up for grabs in the UK, and now India is getting the high-end ZenFone 5Z. That’s not a bad spread for Asus, although it would obviously be nicer for everyone to have the choice between these three modern Android devices with extra-wide screens, solid specs and reasonable prices.

Forget $1,999, as the Asus ZenFone 5Z starts at a measly $435 or so in the world’s second-largest smartphone market. That’s Rs. 29,999 with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage space, while 32,999 rupees ($480) will buy you a variant packing the same 6 gigs of memory alongside 128 gigs of local digital hoarding room.

Finally, a top-of-the-line 8/256GB configuration is set to cost Rs. 36,999, which roughly equates to $540. All three models are powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 845 processor hero, which means the ZenFone 5Z can technically go up against the OnePlus 6.

That’s a very important battle, mind you, given the regional popularity of the OP6’s forerunner, and at least on paper, the challenger looks like a mighty heavyweight contender.

The OnePlus 6 still starts at Rs. 34,999, mind you, with an almost identical screen size and resolution as the Asus ZenFone 5Z. The two are also evenly matched in terms of battery capacity, but the pricier phone does sound more skilled in the photography department.

Nonetheless, the 5Z appears to tick all the right boxes in its price category, with dual 12 + 8MP rear-facing cameras, a single 8MP selfie shooter, pre-installed Android 8.0 Oreo software, microSD card support, both fingerprint and facial recognition, and a headphone jack. Flipkart will kick off exclusive sales next Monday, July 9, at 12 pm local.