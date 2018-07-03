Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 leaked with very thin, uniform bezels

When it comes to the battle of the bezel, many tech enthusiasts cry outrage at chins in conjunction with notches. If Apple is able to contort its display so that the iPhone X didn’t have to show off a thick bottom bezel, why couldn’t everyone else?

Well, perhaps Xiaomi will finally come up with an answer. Weibo tech channel ZEEBOLL has obtained a picture that may give us an early peek at the next Mi MIX phone, the Mi MIX 3.

The Mi MIX series is known for its progressive approach against bezels, but it has always kept the chin in place. The device in this leaked image seems to squeeze it away, giving it a uniform look around the borders. While the design looks to be freshly influenced by Samsung, the abstract app icons suggest that we are still firmly in MIUI territory here.

Specifically, ZEEBOLL goes on to presume rather than claim that the Mi MIX 3 will have MIUI 10, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, 8GB of RAM and the luxurious ceramic body that’s standard for the series. He also doubts that the main camera will use a more premium sensor than the Sony IMX363.

Moving onto another side of Weibo, there seems to be some sort of generic teaser that has been leaked out — it’s a particularly sketchy piece of artwork, so we’re treading more cautious here — that calls out a September launch and also suggests a pop-up camera much like the one seen on the vivo NEX. The channel also suggests in-display fingerprint sensing and has reposted a concept render from TechConfigurations.

Plenty to chew on, especially considering that the Xiaomi Mi 8 Explorer Edition, which already has in-display fingerprint sensing, will only start selling late this month, meaning that we only get about a month-and-a-half of gap time between launches.

Xiaomi sure is busy.