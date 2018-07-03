Verizon pushes Moto Z Play Droid up to Android Oreo
The latest security patches as well as Android 8.0 Oreo have finally arrived for the Moto Z Play Droid on Verizon. As a 2016 phone, this is the last major operating system update the phone will get.
The update brings all the basic features of Oreo, such as autofill, picture-in-picture and better, more stable performance. The June security patches are on-board as well. In addition to the typical, there’s also better Wi-Fi reach and automatic recognition of a Verizon SIM card replacing another SIM card without the need to restart the device. No word on if the device will be SIM-locked upon insertion.
Android Police reports that the unlocked version of the Moto Z Play received Android Oreo in May.
