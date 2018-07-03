Finding an easily pocketable smartphone with a display no larger than 5 inches in diagonal and a decent amount of horsepower is a tricky task in today’s mobile landscape, as the vast majority of Android OEMs seem to confidently believe bigger equals better.

But Sony actually has two solid options for hardcore fans of compact designs, although the newer one is still somewhat overpriced. Meanwhile, the Xperia XZ1 Compact has yet to turn one year old, somehow feeling younger and more attractive than ever.

That’s obviously because the 4.6-incher has just hit another all-time low price point of $360 unlocked. Both Amazon and Best Buy have the black model currently up for grabs at a whopping $240 off list, with other color options unfortunately available for significantly more money.

It might be important to note the latter retailer flags the offer as a “clearance” deal, while B&H Photo Video, for instance, no longer carries the Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact, which is listed as discontinued already.

Bottom line, you may want to hurry and purchase this before it disappears from every trusted store nationwide. Running Android 8.0 Oreo out the box, the handset is pretty much guaranteed to receive at least one more OS update, also packing a snappy Snapdragon 835 processor, 4GB RAM and 32GB internal storage.

Yes, the design is terribly outdated, despite the XZ1 Compact seeing daylight last fall, but the specifications are outstanding for the sub-$400 category, also including a 19MP Motion Eye camera with Super-slow-mo video recording capabilities, IP68 water resistance rating, 3D Creator support, and “high-resolution” audio with stereo speakers.