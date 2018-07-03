T-Mobile Galaxy S9 owners suffer privacy-violating Samsung Messages update

T-Mobile is upgrading from SMS to RCS and Samsung recently applied its own complementary update to its Samsung Messages app, the default texting app for its Galaxy phone, to support the change. Unfortunately, the update has brought on strange and inexplicable events, including the unauthorized sharing of a Galaxy S9+ owner’s entire photo gallery with another person.

The good news, at least as we know it, is that the photos were shared with his girlfriend who had just gotten an S9 herself. However, as Reddit user RUBSUMLOTION explains, the mystery lies deeper than that:

Last night around 2:30 am, my phone sent her my entire photo gallery over text but there was no record of it on my messages app. However, there was record of it on tmobile logs. Why would this happen?

Both persons are on the same T-Mobile plan and it seems like anecdotes from other Redditors share this couples dynamic. The Messages app did not interface with the Gallery app and its shared tab function — the user didn’t even access the feature until he went to the Reddit community to troubleshoot the problem.

Another complainant on the Samsung Community forums also suffered issues with the new and improved app, including scheduled messages being sent prematurely or ending up being sent to the wrong recipients or just not having been sent at all even with a “sent” receipt showing. Once again, this was all on a Galaxy S9 on T-Mobile — not on a Galaxy S7 edge that DrDeLaHoya also had — with only the recent RCS upgrade on the Samsung Messages app.

The company is working privately with those experiencing problems at the moment, but have yet to publicly address the issue with any sort of fix.