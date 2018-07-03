Samsung is one of the few remaining Android tablet manufacturers that still seems to think there’s a market for pricey high-enders like last year’s Galaxy Tab S3. As such, a premium-looking sequel is undoubtedly in the pipeline, being either set to join the Galaxy Note 9 phone at the August 9 Unpacked event or perhaps launching alongside a Gear S4 smartwatch at IFA Berlin later that same month.

Rumored for quite some time to upgrade both the processing power and screen size of its forerunner, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 10.5 is today rendered in great detail and perfect clarity by a “reliable” AndroidHeadlines source.

As expected, the new AKG-tuned slate is not exactly radically redesigned, with a repositioned logo on the back and no manufacturer name on the front. The latter’s absence is obviously owed to some significantly thinner bezels, which also appear to leave no room for a physical home button.

Virtual keys will easily fix that “problem”, but you may have expected the Galaxy Tab S4 to support fingerprint recognition technology, which is no longer the case. Unless the tablet features an in-display biometric sensor, although that’s a pretty absurd sci-fi scenario.

Iris authentication is however not out of the question, with rumored specs also including a Snapdragon 835 SoC, 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage space, a 13MP rear-facing camera, 8MP front shooter, and 16:10 AMOLED panel with 2560 x 1600 resolution. Clearly, the price point will make or break this product, and we don’t have any information to share on that front just yet.