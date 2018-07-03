OPPO A5 spotted at TENAA as the next step up from the A3

The OPPO A3 launched in May with a refined approach on its mid-range devices, giving it a new literal gloss, facial recognition in lieu of fingerprint sensing and a notch as well. Well, as it comes to be with these OPPO phones, there’s a follow-up in the series coming up.

Chinese regulatory agency TENAA has certified a new device that is believed to be the OPPO A5. It looks to feature an octa-core processor with top speeds of 1.8GHz (perhaps a Snapdragon 450 from Qualcomm), with this particular configuration running with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage with room for a microSD card. The Android 8.1 Oreo device fronts itself with a 720p 19:9 display spanning 6.2 inches and bumps up the back through a dual-camera system with 13- and 2-megapixel sensors and an 8-megapixel selfie sensor. The battery’s also improved to 4,100mAh in capacity.

Yes, it’s supposed to have a notch. But it’s also got a weird blue color as well and beveled edges. It’s no Find X, but it’s something to look forward to in China for the right buyer.