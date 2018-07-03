Microsoft may have halted both the hardware and software development of that mysterious mobile-related Andromeda project, but without a doubt, the Redmond-based tech giant is still working on a bunch of new Surface products.

Those are likely to include a heavy 2019 redesign, as well as minor Surface Pro and Laptop revisions this year, and perhaps most interestingly of all, an entirely new low-cost tablet line aimed squarely against Apple’s “entry-level” iPad.

The first member of a family revealed a little while ago may have just been certified by the Federal Communications Commission, unfortunately without giving too much away. We can’t even be sure this is indeed a more affordable, smaller version of last year’s Surface Pro, although the weaker charger accompanying the new device seems to support that theory.

Otherwise, you can probably bet the farm on this “Model 1824” packing an Intel processor rather than a Qualcomm silicon, based on the presence of a standalone Wi-Fi/Bluetooth module manufactured by the latter semiconductor giant.

Previously, the $400 or so Surface slate was rumored to come with USB-C connectivity, a screen of around 10 inches, “rounded edges like an iPad”, up to 128GB internal storage, optional LTE support, and a new range of lower-cost accessories including a dedicated keyboard cover, stylus and mouse. That might boost the mass appeal of Microsoft’s entire consumer hardware division, as well as provide some stiff competition for Chrome OS tablets and laptops in the classroom.