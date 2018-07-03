Jolla Sailfish OS begins life on Planet Computers Gemini PDA

Planet Computers is now making a flash method available to port the community edition of Sailfish OS 2.1 onto its Gemini PDA.

You may remember the Gemini featuring heavily in the tech press during CES this year — it’s large, has a weird aspect ratio to its display and, of course, a physical keyboard. It ran Android in demonstrations, but we later learned from Sweden-based Jolla that it was also targeting its own Sailfish OS for the device.

Far away from its days as a failed hardware manufacturer, Jolla has been looking at licensing and inserting its software into devices like the Sony Xperia X and provide an alternative to Android and iOS, especially in markets like Russia.

What’s next? Well, Sailfish hopes to get a beta release of the Gemini with native Sailfish sometime this year and have an official software release for the Gemini by the end of the year with a full update schedule and Android compatibility.