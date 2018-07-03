Other OS

Jolla Sailfish OS begins life on Planet Computers Gemini PDA

Contents

Planet Computers is now making a flash method available to port the community edition of Sailfish OS 2.1 onto its Gemini PDA.

You may remember the Gemini featuring heavily in the tech press during CES this year — it’s large, has a weird aspect ratio to its display and, of course, a physical keyboard. It ran Android in demonstrations, but we later learned from Sweden-based Jolla that it was also targeting its own Sailfish OS for the device.

Far away from its days as a failed hardware manufacturer, Jolla has been looking at licensing and inserting its software into devices like the Sony Xperia X and provide an alternative to Android and iOS, especially in markets like Russia.

What’s next? Well, Sailfish hopes to get a beta release of the Gemini with native Sailfish sometime this year and have an official software release for the Gemini by the end of the year with a full update schedule and Android compatibility.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Source
Jola
Posted In
Android, Other OS, Phones, Tablets
Tags
developers, Gemini, jolla, News, PDA, Planet Computers, Sailfish OS, software
, , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.