Huawei Mate 10 Pro prepped for $300 discount on Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is from July 16 and anyone who’s anyone that’s selling anything on the site wants to let you know all about it. That includes Huawei, which has alerted us to some of the big deals it wants to pull off short of two weeks’ time.

For one, Huawei continues to edge down the price of its fall flagship, the Mate 10 Pro. Having started at $800, it quickly stepped down to $650 and has recently slipped as low as $550. For Prime Day, it’s going to be $499.99 instead.

Other deals include a $30 discount for the Mate SE down to $219.99, $80 off the Huawei Watch 2 in its Sport ($219.99) or Classic ($289.99) variants and the Huawei Band 2 is just $49.99, $20 off.

