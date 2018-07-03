Hatsune Miku edition Xiaomi Mi 6X unboxing experience doesn’t disappoint

Well, if you’re going to shell out extra cash to get a turquoise phone, you might as well get a box full of goodies to go along with it.

The Verge has unboxed a limited edition Hatsune Miku-themed Xiaomi Mi 6X. You can learn more about the raw hardware in the device here and about how it’s to become the next global Android One phone for the Chinese company here. And if you don’t know anything about Hatsune Miku, well, she’s a mascot for Vocaloid, a songwriting and compositing program featuring comprehensive sample banks recorded of voice artists.

But for the lucky 5,000 buyers who are able to pay ¥2,099 ($315) for this phone will also be able to get a whole kit and kaboodle. A turquoise case with chromed edges opened up to feature a diagram of the artwork design that’s featured as the wallpaper on the phone itself. Below the collage is a collectors’ card with the number of the device in the lot. Stage left is a portable 10,000mAh power pack in — say it with us — a metallic turquoise finish. Going right, we see a clear case with a printed geometric graphic and a profile of Miku. That profile actually lays right on top of an engraved version of her face when the case is applied.

Considering that the device’s specs are maxed out and that the price for just that phone itself would be ¥1,999, this would be a great deal for a limited edition device. And it is great for fans who got a hold of a unit today during a limited sales period.