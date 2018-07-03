Galaxy Note 9 colors come with a fresh Exynos 9810 benchmark

There’s still plenty of time before the Galaxy Note 9 launches on August 9 to fit in more revelation and rumor about the stylus-toting phone — we’ve got some of it right here.

For one, [email protected] has obtained several media-grade renders of the Galaxy Note 9 in five colors: blue, copper, silver, violet and black. Some of the colors have appeared with the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ on launch, though the exact hues look to have been tweaked just a bit. We’ll have to wait until the event to evaluate what they look like in real life. You can see the full gallery of pictures by clicking on the source link below the story.

To more pressing matters like bench-pressing benchmarks: SamMobile has picked up on a second Geekbench result featuring the SM-N960F, an unlocked Galaxy Note 9 variant with Samsung’s own Exynos 9810 chipset inside of it.

While its multi-core performance matches that of Snapdragon 845-running units as purportedly represented on Geekbench, the single-core score of 3,716 is about 50 percent improved from Qualcomm’s product and just as much better than the first run it had as the SM-N960N. The listing also reaffirms that the device will run Android 8.1 and have 6GB of RAM.