While more and more retailers try to dilute the Black Friday name and broaden its reach with early spin-off events, Amazon continues to do its own thing, rewarding Prime subscribers for the fourth consecutive year by offering them exclusive access to killer July deals.

Prime Day, which is basically the e-commerce giant’s take on the growing “Black Friday in July” phenomenon, will run for 36 hours in 2018, up from 30 last year, starting July 16 at 12pm PT/3pm ET.

That gives you an epic day and a half to shop “more than one million deals worldwide” across product categories as diverse as TVs, smart home, kitchen, grocery, toys, fashion, furniture, appliances and back-to-school supplies, with the US, UK, Spain, Mexico, Japan, India, Italy, Germany, France, China, Canada, Belgium and Austria to be joined by Australia, Singapore, Netherlands and Luxembourg as far as participating countries go.

As always, you can get an early start and purchase the Amazon Echo Show at a very special price of $130 ($100 off) right now. Or try out Amazon Music Unlimited for just $0.99 for the first four months of the “premium, on-demand” streaming service.

Be sure to keep an eye out for “all kinds” of exclusive new offers and deals to be added every single day leading up to July 16, when the real madness begins. For the first time, that’s going to include new items, content and special-edition products you won’t be able to buy elsewhere or at another time, like the first Alexa-enabled kitchen faucet or a Moto G6 variant supporting 64 gigs of internal storage in addition to 4GB RAM.