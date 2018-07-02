Xfinity Mobile restricting hotspot and streaming video speeds

Comcast MVNO Xfiinity Mobile has gotten quite popular with its existing TV and home internet subscribers with hundreds of thousands signing up for this additional wireless service within the first few months of availability. But it seems that even with a primary backbone of 18 million Wi-Fi hotspots, the company is paying quite a lot to access Verizon’s cellular network.

So, the telco has decided to implement throttling on all of its customers when they are on an LTE or CDMA network. Redditor u/perezidentt posted a message they received from the carrier yesterday which boils down to the following points:

For customers on either By the Gig or Unlimited plan: speeds for streaming video will be cut down to 480p resolution.

720p streaming will soon be offered for an extra fee, but until then, it can be requested free of charge.

For Unlimited customers: hotspot data will be limited to 600kbps and all cellular usage will be subject to limits of 1.5Mbps download/750kbps upload beyond 20GB used in a cycle.

For By the Gig customers: hotspot data remains at full speed and is charged as such.

The Unlimited plan charges $45 per line per month. By the Gig costs $12 for every whole gigabyte allocated. Any surfing on Wi-Fi, including on Comcast’s exclusive hotspots, can be done for free.