After breaking some vague sales record early on, specifically surpassing one million units faster than all its forerunners, the OnePlus 6 is adopting a tried-and-true strategy for staying in the limelight.

Apparently, last year’s limited-edition OnePlus 5T Lava Red, which needed quite a bit of time to expand (in small numbers) from China to India to the US and Europe, was deemed so successful that the never-settling OEM put a lot of effort into a “bold, eye-catching” fourth version “worthy of the OnePlus 6.”

Joining Midnight Black, Mirror Black and the oft-replenished Silk White model, the newest flavor of “the speed you need” has a simple name, but a very complex manufacturing process behind it.

The OnePlus 6 Red is described by company CEO Pete Lau as a “true representation of our values regarding product and industrial design”, with a shade of red that’s “passionate but with a level of visual restraint”, as well as not too bright and therefore “visually burdensome.”

Leaving a “strong impression of quality and value”, the glossy phone was produced using a new film coating process that’s “never been attempted before in the smartphone industry.”

At the end of the day, we can probably all agree this is an extremely stylish piece of mobile equipment, and yet it’s priced the same as 8GB RAM/128GB storage Midnight Black, Mirror Black and Silk White editions.

It’s also slated to become available “across the globe” next week, although we obviously don’t know how long sales will run.