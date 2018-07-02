Microsoft’s Andromeda project is unlikely to materialize anytime soon

Microsoft may have plenty of exciting hardware stuff scheduled for a commercial debut this year or the next, but although that was reportedly the plan for an oft-rumored Andromeda device as well, you should probably hold your breath no longer.

That’s because one of the most well-connected Redmond insiders around claims to have heard from her sources about a recent halt in Andromeda development. Both the hardware and software components of the mysterious project have been put on hold indefinitely.

The Surface Phone dream is crushed again, even though ZDNet’s Mary Jo Foley says it was never Microsoft’s intention to produce yet another doomed consumer rival for iPhones and Androids.

Instead, the dual-screen mobile product that was very close to completion was simply supposed to include “telephony support.” Further development down the line and an eventual launch are still possible, but Foley envisions an Andromeda successor ultimately materializing as “something more akin to a small foldable PC type form factor than a phone-sized device.”

It could still be an exciting-sounding “portable, multi-screen Windows 10-based device”, but a release by the end of 2018 is out of the question, and there are no guarantees the project will be rebooted in time for a 2019 official announcement either.

Once again, that’s valid for both the hardware and software aspects of Andromeda, so the chances of any AndromedaOS features ending up as part of Windows 10 Redstone 5 or 6 updates are slim to none.