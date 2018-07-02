Android

It’s July and Xiaomi fans are hankering for a Mi Max 3

Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun has arrived back at company headquarters after a whirlwind tour across the country — as he is wont to do occasionally — and the one thing he has heard the most since setting foot was that the Mi Max 3 should be released as soon as possible. His recent post on Weibo also included a retail box for the aforementioned device, so that helps the thirst cycle continue on, at least for another day.

Jun had said that the Mi Max 3 would come out in July, but didn’t specify on which day. It’s rumored to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chipset and a 6.9-inch extra-tall display. There’s also some expectation that a “Pro” version will come alongside the standard version with a Snapdragon 710.

