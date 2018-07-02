iPhone 9 fast charging power adapter revealed in pictures

Sketches and outlines have told part of the story so far when it comes to Apple’s awaited and presumed adoption of fast wired charging. Now, a Chinese source claims that the power block involved will not only deliver 18 watts of power to the iPhone 9 or whatever the next one(s) will be called, but it will also be compliant with USB Power Delivery 3.0.

Chinese blog Power Adapter has obtained pictures — blurry ones at that — of the power adapter in question. This particular rounded rectangular cylinder contains a USB-C port at top and a Type A pocket socket at the bottom. Literature on the product indicates that the item is an engineering sample made in China and is not for sale. It also shows two primary output rates: 5V/3A (15W) and 9V/2A (18W). While the iPhone 8 and iPhone X are capable of charging speeds faster than the 5W they are able to achieve with the provided adapter, supported charging blocks come at additional cost.

Prior rumors indicate that this adapter will be the one included on all of three new iPhone models this year along with a USB-C to Lightning cable. The source tells the publication that component manufacturer artesyn based in Bao’an is producing the adapter.