Huawei unveiled the redesigned second generation of the mid-range Nova more than a year ago, and although a more modern Nova 2s also came to light in December, followed by a notch-embracing 3e this March, yet another release in this growingly popular smartphone family is reportedly around the corner.

We’re not sure exactly when the Huawei Nova 3 is supposed to be formally announced and commercially rolled out, but thanks to Tenaa, we now know precisely what kind of specs and features to expect.

A device codenamed PAR-AL00 and believed to be the Nova 3 (or perhaps Nova 3 Plus) recently received the Chinese telecommunications regulatory agency’s clearance, sporting an extra-large, extra-wide notched display.

Namely, we’re looking at a 6.3-inch giant here with 2340 x 1080 pixel resolution, yielding a decent 409 poi density, as well as an impressive 19.5:9 aspect ratio. This non-flagship bad boy will apparently weigh in at 165 grams with a sizable 3650mAh battery under the hood, measuring a very compact 157 x 73.7 x 7.3mm overall.

Believe it or not, those are almost the exact same dimensions of the 6-inch Nova 2s. Like the 2s, the Huawei Nova 3 (or Nova 3 Plus) should come with a grand total of four cameras in tow, upgraded to 16 + 24MP counts on the back, and 24 + 2 megapixels for self-portraits.

A whopping 6 gigs of memory will be paired with your choice of 64 or 128GB internal storage space, while Android 8.1 Oreo runs the software show. The only key feature that’s still up in the air is an octa-core processor clocked at up 2.36GHz, which could be the aging Kirin 659 or, more likely, a hot new upper mid-range 670 or 710.