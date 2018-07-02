Android

Buy a Galaxy S9, S9+ or Note 8, double your on-board storage for free

For the month of July, Samsung is doing its best to do some belated spring smartphone cleaning with its aging marquee models. So, what’s the best it can do?

US customers buying a Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ or Galaxy Note 8 with storage capacities going up to 256GB will receive a free Samsung EVO-brand microSD card matching that capacity. Purchases must have taken place between July 1 and July 31 with the offer having been redeemed through the Shop Samsung app by August 7. While the offer can be combined with other carrier promotions, it’s pertinent that buyers should go through Samsung if they should desire even more storage as the company is the exclusive seller of the 128GB and 256GB versions of the S9 and S9+.

Mind you, the Galaxy Note 9 is due to launch on August 9.

