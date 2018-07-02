Commerce Department suggests FCC deny China Mobile access to US market

Upon the urging of the White House, the National Telecommunications and Information Administration is now suggesting that the FCC deny China Mobile‘s application to do business in the United States. It’s the latest move in a trade war between the US and China.

The world’s largest wireless carrier is state-run — China being a state of heavy censorship and regional influential guile, national intelligence officials claim — which is part of why this 2011 application was held up for so long before this latest recommendation came down. Only one other petition to deny was made in 2013 by New York State Assemblyman Anthony Brindisi. The NTIA is an subordinate agency under the Commerce Department.

The full statement from the department reads:

After significant engagement with China Mobile, concerns about increased risks to U.S. law enforcement and national security interests were unable to be resolved. Therefore, the Executive Branch of the U.S. government, through the National Telecommunications and Information Administration pursuant to its statutory responsibility to coordinate the presentation of views of the Executive Branch to the FCC, recommends that the FCC deny China Mobile’s Section 214 license request.

President Donald Trump recently advocated for a shift in the Commerce Department’s punishment against telecommunications firm ZTE so that it would not be affected by an imports ban.