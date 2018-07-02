Both the latest Surface Pro generation and the first-ever Surface Laptop can be considered old by certain standards, having seen daylight a little over a year ago, and packing somewhat outdated Intel Kaby Lake processors.

But while waiting for reportedly minor revisions of the two Windows 10 machines, expected out later this year, you may be interested in scoring these “oldies” with some hard to beat discounts.

Best Buy is selling a Surface Laptop configuration at $699, as well as a $799 “new” Surface Pro variant, and neither one is the entry-level SKU with Intel Core m3 inside. Instead, we’re talking reasonably powerful Core i5 models here, typically priced at $999 each.

Even better, the $799 fifth-generation Surface Pro with 8GB RAM and a 128GB SSD is sold by the aforementioned retailer with a bundled Platinum Type Cover, separately worth another $150 or so. All in all therefore, you’re looking at a whopping $350 in savings.

Meanwhile, the Core i5/4GB memory/128GB solid state drive Surface Laptop config comes with a markdown of “only” $300, although you’ll have to settle for the Platinum color option, as all other hues are unavailable at the time of this writing.

Best Buy also shaves $100 off the Surface Book 2’s MSRP with a Core i5 chip, 8 gigs of memory and 128GB solid state storage, which still makes the 2-in-1 13.5-inch laptop a fairly extravagant purchase, at $1,099.