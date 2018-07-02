As WatchTV debuts, AT&T jacks up DIRECTV NOW price by $5 per month

From August 1, AT&T will begin charging customers subscribed to DIRECTV NOW a minimum of $40 per month, up from the current $35 rate.

Cord Cutter News has obtained excerpts of emails sent to customers detailing the the price adjustment that affects the basic Live a Little package at the said $35 per month level as well as customers who got in on a promotion for the Go Big plan — valued at $60 per month, but placed down also at $35. TechCrunch is also reporting that the price of every other tier will also be hiked up $5 per month, meaning that the top-end Gotta Have It plan with more than 120 channels, available on TV, PC or mobile, will soon cost $75 monthly.

The company sent a statement to media reading:

In the 18 months since our launch, we have continued to evolve our DIRECTV NOW products to serve this new customer set and compare favorably with our competitors. To continue delivering the best possible streaming experience for both new and existing customers, we’re bringing the cost of this service in line with the market—which starts at a $40 price point.

YouTube TV and Netflix have gone through price increases at various times.

In its email to customers, the company also boasted about its feature additions in the same time period such as 20 hours of cloud-based DVR and more local channels.

The price increase is taking effect as the company also introduces new &More cellular service plans with a limited line-up of live TV channels called WatchTV. All of this on top of the recent closure of its $85 billion acquisition of Time Warner.