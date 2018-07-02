Android P Developer Preview 4 released behind schedule
Don’t read too terribly much into this for now, but Google has released the fourth developer preview of Android P late.
The update is going out from today to Pixel devices as the third installment to the public beta schedule. Essential Phone users who have joined their respective Android P beta program also have this update as well. The package includes “near-final” UI and APIs on level 28 and expanded developer tools.
We’re also rolling out a new Android P Beta build that includes July security patches, the latest Google Code Drop and improvements to Android Auto.
This update was supposed to take place at an indiscriminate point just before July, but we’re now on the second day of the seventh month. That said, it times well with the release of the latest security and bug patches, including a functional improvement to the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL on Wi-Fi router latching.
The Android engineering team will be holding an AMA session on the androiddev subreddit on July 19 from 2:30pm Eastern. We’ll expect to learn more about developer concerns and some responses from at least a 10,000-foot view at that point.