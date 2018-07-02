Accessories

80% off the Air Bud wireless bluetooth earbuds

Apple AirPods are great earbuds, but they are just too expensive. With the Air Bud Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds, you can get wireless audio playback for a fraction of the cost.

The Air Bud Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds are a great way to experience your favorite songs. Utilizing state-of-the-art Bluetooth 4.2 technology, these earbuds promise no breaks in connectivity. The CVC 6.0 noise cancellation capabilities are also extremely useful when you need to focus in loud environments.

Take advantage of this limited time offer. Readers from Pocketnow can get the Air Bud Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds for just $22.99. That’s 80% off the original price.

by Christopher Jin

