S Pen gains Bluetooth functions with Galaxy Note 9

A Chinese tech analyst claims that the Galaxy Note 9‘s signature stylus will be equipped with Bluetooth for the first time in device series.

Well-known entity Ice Universe posted to Twitter that the S Pen will gain the ability to control timers, control music playback and, perhaps other tasks “unrelated to the pen” with its new wireless connection.

The Galaxy Note9 SPen can be used to control long-range self-timer, control music playback, because it is a Bluetooth device, it will do something unrelated to the pen. pic.twitter.com/WPS83xUskq — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) July 1, 2018

In all of its former iterations, the S Pen was a passive stylus and relied on the digitizer embedded into the display stack of the Note device it came with for short-distance power. Its slim profile also made it possible to be stowed in a silo within the device.

If the S Pen is to go with Bluetooth, it would need to be self-powered and would need to be recharged — both are engineering challenges we’re curious to see how Samsung overcomes if this rumor is true. We’ve yet to track any movement on Bluetooth SIG device certifications related to the SM-N960 model name.

The Note 9 is expected to launch at an event in New York on August 9 and Pocketnow will be there to cover it.