Android

S Pen gains Bluetooth functions with Galaxy Note 9

Contents
Advertisement

A Chinese tech analyst claims that the Galaxy Note 9‘s signature stylus will be equipped with Bluetooth for the first time in device series.

Well-known entity Ice Universe posted to Twitter that the S Pen will gain the ability to control timers, control music playback and, perhaps other tasks “unrelated to the pen” with its new wireless connection.

In all of its former iterations, the S Pen was a passive stylus and relied on the digitizer embedded into the display stack of the Note device it came with for short-distance power. Its slim profile also made it possible to be stowed in a silo within the device.

If the S Pen is to go with Bluetooth, it would need to be self-powered and would need to be recharged — both are engineering challenges we’re curious to see how Samsung overcomes if this rumor is true. We’ve yet to track any movement on Bluetooth SIG device certifications related to the SM-N960 model name.

The Note 9 is expected to launch at an event in New York on August 9 and Pocketnow will be there to cover it.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
PhoneArena
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
bluetooth, China, Galaxy Note 9, New, Rumors, S-Pen, Samsung, stylus
, , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.