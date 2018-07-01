Red OnePlus 6 is coming tomorrow
After letting loose on the marketing throttle for a hot second, OnePlus is ready to follow-up the launch of its latest smartphone with its usual special color debut. No, we’re not talking about Silk White this time.
The company posted a series of tweets over the past few days, including a retweet of tech YouTube Marques Brownlee acting in some capacity as part of this new campaign.
Oh hey what do we have here 👀 @OnePlus pic.twitter.com/A3eknmAEA8
— Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) June 29, 2018
A red sliver hides behind a black finish of one OnePlus 6 device — which, by the way, has sold very well in its current three colors, thank you very much. Then came a series of 15-second videos done up in an odd arthouse style with crystals and steam and a dancing woman involved.
Now initiating: C61422. Do you wish to continue? https://t.co/QTDxIcWP5N #OnePlus6 pic.twitter.com/mTyjqk5FZZ
— OnePlus (@oneplus) June 29, 2018
Reading sample: 0006R3D. Engage crystalization? https://t.co/QTDxIcWP5N #OnePlus6 pic.twitter.com/rfGObL0itv
— OnePlus (@oneplus) June 30, 2018
Sample acquired successfully. To complete the protocol please repeat key code: #TheRedYouNeed. https://t.co/QTDxIcWP5N #OnePlus6 pic.twitter.com/W2YMEFNno8
— OnePlus (@oneplus) July 1, 2018
Ah, the special edition color OnePlus phone. The past few years, it’s been gold. Then we came to red. Still looks like the case in 2018. We’re willing to bet the farm that we’re getting a red OnePlus 6 come tomorrow.