Pre-orders open for unlocked LG V35 ThinQ at $899.99

So, we’re looking at another LG ‘V’ series smartphone that feels like it’s priced above its punching weight. Then again, the raw value of a Snapdragon 845 processor from Qualcomm and a large OLED display may be justifying factors. It all depends on how much you truly want an LG V35 ThinQ.

It launched on AT&T and Project Fi at about $899.99 and that’s the price we’re now finding this phone at as it goes to tech retailers for unlocked sales. The V35 is only available in black at the moment and it comes with the default 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage (with microSD expansion).

We’ve linked the B&H Photo pre-order page below this story. It’s listed to work only on carriers supporting AT&T and T-Mobile bands, but we’d figure that since the V35 is on Project Fi and has to support Sprint and US Cellular and that Verizon shares LTE bands with AT&T and T-Mobile, you should be able to hassle — and we do mean hassle — your way into CDMA networks as was hinted by LG. We don’t imagine that it would be as easy as an iPhone, Google Pixel or mid-range Motorola phone.

There’s no shipping date listed as of yet, but it does come with a free Google Daydream View headset, a $99.99 value.