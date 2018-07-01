Get a new line, get the Moto G6 for more than half-off at Verizon

At $250, we think the Moto G6 is an okay value. At $200, which is where Google carrier Project Fi is selling it, it’s great. But at $120, we might advise giving it a good think-over, especially if it means sticking with Verizon for two years.

That’s because the network is offering it for $5 a month on a two-year payment plan, a total of $120 after monthly credits. Customers will need to get a new line service to be eligible for the offer.

The Moto G6 is technically the first Motorola phone with a 2:1 display. It’s available in the US with 32GB of on-board storage which is microSD expandable. We consider it to have a premium media viewing experience, especially at its price point — check out our full review here.