Microsoft internal email describes Andromeda as “pocketable” Surface PC

“It will blur the lines between mobile and stationary computing.”

That’s just one line of an email sent within Microsoft and obtained by The Verge that describes its ongoing clandestine “Andromeda” hardware project. The email goes onto say that the “new pocketable Surface device” will feature hardware and software supplying a “truly personal and versatile computing experience.”

It is reported that Microsoft is working on a foldable device form factor with both sides able to detach from each other. One side features a display while the other side can be flipped to act as a plain surface or a run-off display. Stylus support is said to be in development. Intel is also said to be developing devices in the same form factor and ASUS and Lenovo may adopt any reference design from the chipset maker for at least one commercial release “later this year.” Regardless of Intel’s work, it is not clear at this moment whether Intel or Qualcomm silicon will be used in the final product.

Austrian designer David Breyer created renders based off of Microsoft patents seemingly relevant to the Andromeda project late last year. The Verge claims that what’s being developed looks quite similar.

Microsoft may cancel this project at its will, just like it did with a Surface Mini — the company confirmed that such a device existed and was shelved just a few months from release.