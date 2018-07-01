iOS

Dummy “iPhone X Plus,” “iPhone 9” have clear cases shown off in video

Tipster Shai Mizrachi has shown off some clear cases and a few dummy molds for what look to be this year’s 6.1-inch LCD iPhone and 6.5-inch OLED iPhone.

In a silent video shared with 9to5Mac, a pair of hands moves around the encased, clay-colored dummy units with an actual iPhone X and iPhone 8 Plus in-vision for reference purposes.

The front sides of the dummies have no display molding in front, but do feature the expected rear camera setups for each respective 2018 variant: one for the LCD model and three for the OLED model. Omitted here is a 5.8-inch OLED model, which would mimic the current iPhone X in design and reportedly includes two cameras. We are not told from where the dummies come.

Mizrachi tells viewers to stay tuned for “another surprise.”

The LCD model, or iPhone 9 as it is referred to here, is expected to price anywhere from $600 to $800 with single- and, for the first time, dual-SIM variants in the works. The iPhone X sequel was recently said to start from $899 while the iPhone X Plus could go from $999.

