Refurbed 64GB iPhone 8 Plus available for $100 off

If there’s anything that comes as a result of iPhone favoritism, it’s that iPhones retain their value very nicely and much better than a typical Android phone does. It’s not particularly good news for anyone who wants to look for a deal, especially for those who are off EIPs at the moment.

Alas, the latest deal at Woot! might offer a little reprieve, little as it may be. Refurbished 64GB iPhone 8 Plus units are available today for the price of $699.99, $100 off MSRP. All three regular colors were made available at the start of sale from Gold to Silver and Space Gray.

The deal is available to those living in the continental United States. You can get at it for the remainder of the day (Central Time) by clicking on the source link below this story.