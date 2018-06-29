RED Hydrogen One still has Snapdragon 835, benchmark says

Just a quick update for those of you watching AT&T and Verizon to see exactly when they’ll be able to sell the RED Hydrogen One: those specs that RED founder Jim Jannard talked about earlier this year? Apparently still holds true today.

A Geekbench 4 run of the RED H1A1000 indicates that the device runs Android 8.1, has 6GB if RAM and is sticking with the trusty Snapdragon 835 for its powerhouse. The memory spec is a new one and adds onto what little else we already know about the phone such as the quad HD 16:9 display and the phone’s abilities (still developing) to shoot holographic content.

The phone is due to launch late this summer with four cameras on the base device and modules to enhance its capabilities.