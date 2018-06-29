Somewhat surprisingly, OPPO unveiled both the “standard” Find X and luxury Automobili Lamborghini Edition in Paris weeks before formally launching the two phones for a domestic audience.

But a fairly attractive new OPPO product that’s probably not coming to European stores also saw daylight earlier today in China as a (slightly) lower-cost alternative to Apple’s hugely popular AirPods.

The “truly wireless” OPPO O-Free Bluetooth headset is designed to match the Find X handset with smooth curves and your choice of blue or red accents complementing a mostly black, all-elegant look.

The very sleek earbuds are actually powered by a brand-new QCC3026 chip Qualcomm literally just took the wraps off, helping the headset provide a cool four hours of uninterrupted music listening. In addition to energy efficiency, the “entry-level flash programmable Bluetooth Audio SoC” comes with TrueWireless Stereo technology ensuring a “smooth and stable experience” when calling and playing your favorite tunes.

That basically means the sound in both your ears should be perfectly synchronized with your phone, which somehow is not a standard, guaranteed thing yet for modern wireless earphones.

Priced at 699 RMB, or around $105, the OPPO O-Free are set to regionally go on sale in August, with a “special customized” edition to be offered alongside the exorbitant Find X Lamborghini version at no extra charge.