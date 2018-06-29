It’s certainly unusual to see OPPO hold a glamorous product launch event in Europe before announcing the same device for the company’s home market, but then again, the Find X is a decidedly unusual smartphone.

Not headed to the US after all, the futuristic 6.4-inch powerhouse has been confirmed earlier today in Beijing for a Chinese commercial debut on July 13. Online reservations are already available, and the most affordable OPPO Find X configuration fetches 4999 RMB, equating to a not-so-steep $755 or so.

If you want more than the “entry-level” 128GB internal storage space, a 256 gig version with SuperVOOC rapid charging supported is priced at 5999 RMB, or $905. Last but not least, the luxury Automobili Lamborghini Edition will only go up for grabs in August in China, setting back hardcore fans of the supercar brand a whopping 9999 RMB, or $1,510.

The three variants share a generous 8GB RAM, powerful Snapdragon 845 processor, iPhone X-rivaling 3D Structured Light Face Recognition technology, and above all, an astonishing 93.8 percent screen-to-body ratio achieved by hiding the two rear-facing cameras and single selfie shooter in plain sight.

OPPO’s notch-eschewing “Sliding Structure” is billed as “dynamic”, “natural” and “highly functional”, as well as quiet and reliable, although only time will tell if this apparent gimmick can solve the bezel problem without causing headaches for users looking to join the OEM in its pursuit of “combining art and technology.”

Right now, we can only say the OPPO Find X looks great on paper, with two stunning gradient color combinations (Bordeaux Red and Glacier Blue), and many other premium specifications.